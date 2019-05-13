Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Birdie on First Mother's Day as a Mom of Three

Mother’s Day was that much sweeter this year for Jessica Simpson.

The singer celebrated the holiday Sunday alongside her mom Tina Simpson by sharing an adorable snapshot of her 7-week-old daughter Birdie Mae.

Birdie looks up at the camera from her stroller in the photo, wearing a sweet two-piece floral ensemble and matching headband to go alongside the huge, heart-shaped rose arrangement in the background.

Simpson, 38, captioned her post, “Birdie you steal my heart ❤️”

Simpson’s two older children — 5½-year-old son Ace Knute and daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7 — showed their appreciation with the sweetest card that told her they have the “greatest mom in the universe.”

Jessica Simpson's daughter Birdie

Jessica Simpson and family

The star’s husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, also wrote a touching card for his wife that read, “Dear Jess, You have literally taken motherhood to the next level. You have given us three kids and I could not be more grateful or in awe of you. You make every one of my days special. I love you with all my heart. Love, Eric.”

“Mother’s Day 2019: fresh milk and hormonally crying reading my Mother’s Day cards,” Simpson wrote on her Instagram story, sharing a photo of the flowers and gifts she received from her family.

Jessica Simpson and family

Although Simpson has seven years of parenting under her belt, the “sweetest moment of [her] life so far,” was a recent one, she told PEOPLE exclusively this month: the moment her two older children met their baby sister.

“They were incredibly gentle with her and just wanted to hold her and kiss her,” she said. “They had made her welcome signs and chosen their own gifts for her that they brought in when they met her for the first time. To see them love her instantly truly melted my heart.”

That love doesn’t seem hard to give, considering the fact that the newborn has the “cutest dimples” — even though the sweetness also comes with “a powerful set of lungs,” her mom admitted.

But, Simpson raved, “Birdie’s cheeks are the best! She was born with these adorable, chubby, round cheeks, and I hope they stay that way forever. It makes it impossible for all of us to not kiss her 1,000 times a day!”