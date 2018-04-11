Jessica Simpson admitted to Entertainment Tonight that while she and husband Eric Johnson aren't sure about having a third child, she has "baby fever"

Jessica Simpson Says a Third Child Would Be a 'Miracle,' But She and Husband 'Always Practice'

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson haven’t completely ruled out adding to their household, but the mother of two says another baby “would definitely have to be a bit of a miracle.”

Simpson opened up to Entertainment Tonight on Saturday about her marriage and the couple’s two children — son Ace Knute, 4½, and daughter Maxwell Drew, 6 next month — admitting she has “baby fever.”

“We always practice,” said the actress and singer, 37, revealing they “don’t really know” if they’ll have a third child but that she is “very attracted” to her former NFL player husband, 38.

“Today, we got to go on this trip without the kids, [and usually] we don’t go places without the kids,” she said, noting the perk that “all the attention” is shared between the couple.

Simpson seems to have had a slight change of heart over the past year. In May, she revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that she wasn’t pregnant, despite rumors swirling that she and Johnson were expecting a third bundle of joy.

“We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus,” she joked, leading DeGeneres, 60, to quickly reply, “I’m not touching that.”

“I have two beautiful children, and I’m not having a third,” Simpson added as a photo of her and her adorable family appeared on the screen. “They’re too cute … you can’t top that.”

It’s been a while since bottles and diapers were a regular part of the star’s life. As she explains to ET, “My daughter’s about to turn 6 — May 1st is her birthday — and then my son’s gonna turn 5 June 30th.”