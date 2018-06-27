Jessica Simpson‘s fans aren’t standing for negativity about her parenting techniques.

Days after revealing on social media that her son Ace Knute, 5 on Saturday, had broken his arm, the singer, actress and fashion designer shared a video of the little boy having a blast in the pool with dad Eric Johnson.

“A broken bone doesn’t hold this kiddo down #waterproofcast #ACEKNUTE,” she captioned the clip.

Commenters were quick to jump in with unsolicited criticism. One wrote, “I think any generation would not think it’s a good idea to flip a child around like that with a broken arm lol … that’s just common sense.”

“I would say that is not good. The pressure could hurt his break,” another offered, while a third commented, “As someone in healthcare, I’m gonna say that’s not a good idea.”

An overwhelming majority of commenters came to Simpson’s defense, with one stating, “You people criticizing this because he has a broken arm CLEARLY have no clue about how modern casting and orthopedic technology works.”

“LOL at all the parent police 😂😂 I’m sure the doctor was made aware they have a pool & will be swimming considering the kid has a WATERPROOF CAST ALREADY ON,” wrote another. “If the doctor said it wasn’t a good idea, I’m sure they would do what’s best for THEIR son.”

Others praised Simpson, 37, for letting her son have a good time despite his injury. “Don’t listen to the haters,” a third fan wrote. “Just because the kid has a broken arm doesn’t mean he should be sidelined from the rest of life!”

Last Tuesday, Simpson revealed in an Instagram post that Ace had suffered his first broken bone, sharing a photo of her son flashing a wide smile and sporting a neon-green cast.

Although she didn’t get into the details of the accident, Simpson revealed “#ICriedMoreThanHeDid” after captioning the shot, “This kid is breaking more than hearts these days 💔”