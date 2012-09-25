Great Ideas! Star-Inspired Baby Shower Themes
From Jessica Simpson's cozy knitting station to Molly Sims's mommy & daddy baby photos, we've rounded up our fave celebrity ideas that are guaranteed to delight your guests.
Advertisement
|
baby-booty-cupcakes-300.jpg
When close friends offered to plan her “laidback” baby shower, Jenna von Oy was more than relieved, especially once she saw the sweet touches including the adorable baby booty cupcakes complete with pink bloomers.
“We couldn’t have asked for better hosts! Needless to say, they truly outdid themselves,” von Oy shared in her PEOPLE.com blog.
Following
Planning a shower and don’t know where to start? From Jessica Simpson‘s cozy knitting station to Molly Sims‘s mommy & daddy baby photos, we’ve rounded up our fave celebrity ideas that are guaranteed to delight your guests.
VIEW THE GALLERY: Star-Inspired Baby Shower Ideas