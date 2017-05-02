Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Turns 5 — See Her Mermaid Inspired Birthday!

The birthday girl looks all dressed up as she struck a pose in a glittery mermaid tail and seashell top

Happy birthday, Maxwell Drew!

Jessica Simpson‘s daughter turned 5 years old on Monday and the star threw her a mermaid-themed bash! Simpson, 36, took to Instagram to commemorate the special occasion, writing, “My baby Maxwell is 5 years old today. She makes everyone’s life mermaid magical.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Happy Birthday to our fairytale princess,” Simpson continued. “Mommy, Daddy, and Ace love you with our ‘holy hearts’ (as Max would say) #MerMax #MAXIDREW #canyoube5forever.”

In the family photo, the birthday girl looks all dressed up as she struck a pose in a glittery mermaid tail and seashell top, while her mom wore a white halter dress and mermaid sunglasses.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Simpson Reveals How She Keeps the Spark in Her Marriage Alive

Later in the day, the proud mom shared a photo of Maxwell’s birth, with her baby girl being cleaned in a little tub, with the caption, “First Splash #MerMax5 #MAXIDREW.”