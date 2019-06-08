Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell and Son Ace Have Adorable Sibling Moments with Baby Birdie

Jessica Simpson is loving motherhood!

The mother of three, 38, captured an adorable moment on Instagram between her son, Ace, and her 11-week-old daughter, Birdie Mae.

Baby Birdie, who was born in March, posed alongside her brother Ace, who turns 6 this month.

“I love the way he loves her 💕 #ACEKNUTE #BIRDIEMAE” she captioned the post.

Simpson also shared a photo of her eldest child, daughter Maxwell Drew, reading a book to Birdie. “I love the way she loves her 💕 #MAXIDREW #BIRDIEMAE,” the photo was captioned.

The singer-turned-fashion designer married former NFL tight end back Eric Johnson in July 2014.

Simpson and Johnson continue to share photos of their family of five, since welcoming their baby girl in March.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” Simpson wrote after Birdie’s birth.

Simpson has also been candid in admitting how overwhelming being a mother of three can be, telling PEOPLE in an April interview that “three is challenging. We are trying to get into the groove and make sure all three kids are getting equal attention … it’s more than a full-time job right now.”