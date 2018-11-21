When Jessica Simpson‘s family returned to their house after a wildfire evacuation, her children had a sweet way of expressing their gratitude.

“Recently when we were evacuated from our home due to the fires in California, we came home, and Maxwell and Ace both ran to put on their favorite costume,” the fashion maven, 38, told PEOPLE while celebrating a charitable Friendsgiving.

Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6, and Ace Knute, 5, “then hugged each and every stuffed animal they have one by one, every time saying, ‘We are so lucky,'” Simpson continued.

As of Tuesday, 870 people are missing and 81 people have died because of the devastating California wildfires, the Associated Press reported. The Camp Fire in Paradise, California, has wrecked 13,000 homes.

Gratitude is something that Simpson says she and her husband Eric Johnson strive to teach their children.

“I’d like to think Eric and I show our children gratitude through our example every day,” Simpson said. “I have learned that it is almost impossible to teach your kids anything you don’t live yourself. We are constantly grateful for the blessings we have been given.”

As Thanksgiving approaches, Maxwell and Ace can be thankful that Simpson is expecting her third baby, a girl.

“The questions I get on the daily from Maxwell and Ace are hilarious,” Simpson told PEOPLE in October.

“They want to know every detail — like how milk comes out of mommy, how the baby will actually get here and if my belly button is a speaker to communicate with the baby,” Simpson added.

Simpson noted that she and Johnson “are constantly cracking up and trying to figure out how to be honest … but not traumatize them or the friends and teachers we know they are sharing every detail with!”