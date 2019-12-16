Jessica Simpson Supports Her 'Beautiful Kiddos' Maxwell and Ace at School Holiday Concert

Image zoom Jessica Simpson and family Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and her family are getting into the spirit of the season!

The star and her husband Eric Johnson were on hand over the weekend for a holiday concert, in which their son Ace Knute, 6, and daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7½, participated.

The family was all decked out in their yuletide best, wearing various shades of red and green, while Johnson was dressed in a hilarious sweater decorated with the likeness of a shirtless “buff” Santa on the front. (Daughter Birdie Mae, who was not pictured in the photo.)

“These beautiful kiddos did an amazing job performing on stage in front of a couple thousand people for their school holiday concert 🎄,” Simpson, 39, proudly captioned the photo of her brood.

Despite their picture-perfect poses, Simpson’s experience with the concert wasn’t without its hurdles. In a follow-up post, the Open Book author shared a hilarious snapshot that captured her trying to get out of her car with the seat belt still buckled.

“This is what Christmas season does to a mom 😜 #stuckinmyseatbelt,” Simpson captioned it.

The image also offered a closer look at the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer’s impressively festive outfit, featuring a rainbow of colors amid a red-and-green top and furry sleeves.

Last month, the family (including an extra smiley Birdie!) got together for a group Thanksgiving photo, cheesing for the camera in their Turkey Day best before changing into more comfortable attire.

“Getting a family pic on Thanksgiving was a task, but we did it before the pajama change for the car ride home!” Simpson captioned her autumn-infused photograph. “I woke up this morning with the continued warm and cozy feeling of gratitude.”

“Hope everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving!” she concluded.