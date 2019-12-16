Jessica Simpson Supports Her 'Beautiful Kiddos' Maxwell and Ace at School Holiday Concert

"This is what Christmas season does to a mom," Jessica Simpson joked alongside a snapshot showing she forgot to unbuckle her seatbelt upon exiting the car
Jessica Simpson and her family are getting into the spirit of the season!
The star and her husband Eric Johnson were on hand over the weekend for a holiday concert, in which their son Ace Knute, 6, and daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7½, participated.
The family was all decked out in their yuletide best, wearing various shades of red and green, while Johnson was dressed in a hilarious sweater decorated with the likeness of a shirtless “buff” Santa on the front. (Daughter Birdie Mae, who was not pictured in the photo.)
“These beautiful kiddos did an amazing job performing on stage in front of a couple thousand people for their school holiday concert 🎄,” Simpson, 39, proudly captioned the photo of her brood.
Despite their picture-perfect poses, Simpson’s experience with the concert wasn’t without its hurdles. In a follow-up post, the Open Book author shared a hilarious snapshot that captured her trying to get out of her car with the seat belt still buckled.
“This is what Christmas season does to a mom 😜 #stuckinmyseatbelt,” Simpson captioned it.
The image also offered a closer look at the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer’s impressively festive outfit, featuring a rainbow of colors amid a red-and-green top and furry sleeves.
Last month, the family (including an extra smiley Birdie!) got together for a group Thanksgiving photo, cheesing for the camera in their Turkey Day best before changing into more comfortable attire.
“Getting a family pic on Thanksgiving was a task, but we did it before the pajama change for the car ride home!” Simpson captioned her autumn-infused photograph. “I woke up this morning with the continued warm and cozy feeling of gratitude.”
“Hope everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving!” she concluded.