Jessica Simpson's Kids Head Back to School After More Than a Year of Remote Learning: 'Blessed'

School is back in session for Jessica Simpson's kids.

The singer and fashion mogul, 41, ushered in a new era on Wednesday when her son Ace Knute, 8, and daughter Maxwell Drew, 9, started their first day of classes after more than a year of remote learning.

Posting a picture of the brother-sister duo sharing a hug in their school uniforms, Simpson wrote on her Instagram, "After a year and a half these HAPPY kiddos are BACK TO SCHOOL!!!!!"

"New school. New beginnings," she continued. "This fam is feeling very blessed 💚🙌🏼🤸🏼‍♀️."

Simpson, who also shares 2-year-old daughter Birdie Mae with husband Eric Johnson, switched her two oldest children to remote learning when schools were shut down at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Open Book author spoke about her family's homeschooling situation last August, telling Self, "We teach our children morals and values and how to be kind and sincere and genuine. But, oh my gosh, doing third-grade math nowadays is like doing it in seventh grade."

"I can't believe these kids have to do this much at home. But they're champions. They're doing a great job," she raved, adding with a laugh that Johnson, 41, helps the children with math because "that's not my specialty."

"I'm better with the English part and all the other stuff. I steer clear of math," the mother-of-three explained. "I already got frustrated with math at the beginning of the pandemic and handed that one over."

In October, Simpson posted a sweet picture of her three children spending some quality time together, writing in the caption that "2 of these kiddos really miss going to school and 1 of them is happy growing up having them home."

As a working mom, Simpson opened up to PEOPLE in March that she's learned "that I am capable of so much more than I thought I was" amid the pandemic.

"I definitely had to multitask on a whole new level this year, between my kids being in school on Zoom and being a working mom, keeping the Jessica Simpson Collection running remotely and pushing through inspired ideas that became endless and so many rewarded all while keeping my family smiling," she said.

"I have also learned just about every project with tie-dye and slime [and] every sport you can play in a backyard, and I have memorized what every single cul-de-sac in my neighborhood looks like," Simpson joked.