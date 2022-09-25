Jessica Simpson Joined by Husband Eric Johnson and Their 3 Kids at Fall Collection Launch

The family pulled up in style for Simpson's launch and autograph signing at The Grove in Los Angeles

By
Published on September 25, 2022 01:56 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty for Jessica Simpson Collection

It was a family affair at the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection on Saturday.

Simpson, 42, attended the Nordstrom event at The Grove in Los Angeles with her husband Eric Johnson and their three children Maxwell, 10, Birdie, 3, and Ace, 9. And they all came in style.

At the launch, Simpson signed autographs for fans as she wore tall black fringe boots with black leather bottoms and a shiny overcoat, while her kids supported her in equally fun casual attire including a Balenciaga hoodie and Air Jordan 1s on Ace, a camo jacket and gold jewelry on Maxwell and some shiny cowboy boots on the youngest.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Birdie Mae Johnson, Eric Johnson, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-simpson/" data-inlink="true">Jessica Simpson</a>, Ace Knute Johnson and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of <a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-simpson/" data-inlink="true">Jessica Simpson</a>'s Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for <a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-simpson/" data-inlink="true">Jessica Simpson</a> Collection)
Charley Gallay/Getty for Jessica Simpson Collection

Johnson, 42, on the other hand, attended the event in a classic grey backward snapback and a black zip-up hoodie. But staple pieces were also a big focus in Simpson's new collection, as well as some apparent retro glam, which makes sense given the massive disco balls decorating the event.

Earlier this month, Simpson caught up with PEOPLE to break down her latest Jessica Simpson Collection for fall, which includes her go-to flowy dresses and platform shoes, as well as some staples to keep a closet in check.

"I go through phases and stages based on how I feel in my own creative space," Simpson said. "Right now in my career, I am inspired by TV and film and want to bring retro glam to our all-American denim staple styles. Fashion is experimenting and channeling different parts of ourselves and our lives through what we wear, and this campaign allowed me to give it life."

Simpson said she opted for "bright lights, neon lights" in her campaign photos, as the businesswoman hopes to show off a "bold and intentional perspective of mood and light." There was also something of a Western moment in there too, to which she admitted is something she's partial.

"Being a business owner in 2022 feels like an incredible accomplishment," she said. "I have the space and freedom to explore my creativity without limitations. I am so proud of my uniquely talented team of women who make up the Jessica Simpson Collection."

As for her kids, Simpson's eldest also joined the campaign as a model. The 10-year-old already has what Simpson calls a "fashion-forward sensibility."

"Maxwell was born with a fashion-forward sensibility and a keen eye for creating her own style, but notices others' authenticity and celebrates it," Simpson said. "She has always known what she likes and remains very confident and vocal about her choices."

Maxwell also works behind the camera. After sharing a new photo of herself at the top of September, Simpson revealed to her fans that the 10-year-old was behind the shoot, sharing a photo of the child holding a professional camera and getting the shot of her mom.

