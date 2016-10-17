Jessica Simpson took to Instagram this week to share photos of her family, including kids Maxwell and Ace, ready to take flight

Jessica Simpson just bought her 3.2 million Instagram followers a one-way ticket to Cute Town.

Recently, the singer and fashion designer took to Instagram to share photos of her kids — 3-year-old son Ace Knute and daughter Maxwell Drew, 4 — ready to take flight.

“Travel Buddies,” Simpson, 36, captioned a shot of the family of four, including husband Eric Johnson, ready to board their flight.

The mom of two posted another photo of just Maxi and Ace — the former sporting stylish aviator sunglasses, while her little brother holds onto a Woody doll from Toy Story.

“Up Up and Away #maxidrew #aceknute,” Simpson wrote next to a sweet snap of the siblings, dressed in their travel best and posing together on the plane’s steps.

Maxi’s stylish duds and natural dynamic in front of the camera at such a young age aren’t surprising. Her mom has been a big name in the fashion world since the early 2000s, and just recently launched a new children’s collection with Babies “R” Us.