Jessica Simpson's Newest Workout Partner? Daughter Maxwell!
The mom-of-two shares a sweet photo of herself and daughter Maxwell taking a walk on her Instagram account.
Courtesy Jessica Simpson
Mommy and me!
After sharing a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at her new Weight Watchers ad on Saturday, Jessica Simpson decided to give fans a glimpse of her day-to-day life on her recently launched Instagram account.
On Monday, the mom-of-two posted a sweet photo of herself and daughter Maxwell, 21 months, walking through their neighborhood.
“Chasing shadows,” Simpson captioned the pic.
The designer — who wore a slimming black turtleneck, track pants and sneakers — isn’t at all shy about showing off her post-baby body.
And she shouldn’t be. Simpson has worked very hard to get back to her pre-pregnancy weight thanks to Weight Watchers and frequent sessions with personal trainer and PEOPLE blogger Harley Pasternak.
She also credits her children (including son Ace, 7 months) with helping her bounce back. “With both kids I’m running up and down my stairs a million times,” Simpson said. “Kids can keep your metabolism going.”
— Shanelle Rein-Olowokere