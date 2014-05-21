See Jessica Simpson's Adorable Mini Car Racers

The fashion mogul and Weight Watchers spokeswoman shares a sweet photo of daughter Maxwell and son Ace in their mini rides.

Just in time for the Indy 500 this Memorial Day weekend, it looks like Jessica Simpson‘s kids are prepping for their own big race.

On Tuesday, Simpson posted an adorable Instagram photo of her two children — Maxwell Drew, 2, and Ace Knute, 10 months — sitting pretty in their own mini rides.

“Ace and Maxi looking like twins! And yes, they share pink cars :),” the fashion mogul and Weight Watchers spokeswoman captioned the photo.

Indeed, Simpson’s blonde duo do look strikingly similar, down to their sweet wheels from Little Tikes. Maxwell is behind the wheel of the company’s Princess Cozy Coupe, while Ace waits to be pushed in the Tikes Mobile.

And although they’re years away from getting their driver’s licenses, this is a traffic jam no one would mind getting stuck in!