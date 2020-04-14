Jessica Simpson's Daughter, 1, and Husband Enjoy Some Pool Fun: 'Classic Eric Toss and Catch!'

Image zoom Jessica Simpson/Instagram

With a name like Birdie Mae, it’s no wonder Jessica Simpson‘s daughter looks so comfortable in the air!

The singer and businesswoman’s youngest child, 1, is all smiles in a snapshot her proud mama shared to Instagram on Monday night, flying high above dad Eric Johnson as the two spend time in a pool.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Birdie and her Daddy in their happy place. The classic Eric toss and catch!!! #BIRDIEMAE,” Simpson, 39, captioned the memorable post.

For the warm-weather outing, Birdie wears what appears to be a swim diaper and a blue hair bow, while her dad’s arms are outstretched in her direction amidst a stunning mountainous landscape that is visible in the background.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: The Cutest Photos of Jessica Simpson’s Family on Easter Sundays Through the Years

It seems like Birdie might take after her 6½-year-old big brother, Ace Knute, when it comes to enjoying pool time with their dad.

In June 2018, Simpson shared a slow-motion video of her middle child and only son having a blast in the pool with Johnson, 40, who launched Ace into the air for a backflip.

While some commenters were quick to jump in with criticism surrounding the fact that Ace had recently broken his arm and was still wearing a cast, an overwhelming majority came to Simpson’s defense in their remarks.

“LOL at all the parent police 😂😂 I’m sure the doctor was made aware they have a pool & will be swimming considering the kid has a WATERPROOF CAST ALREADY ON,” one wrote. “If the doctor said it wasn’t a good idea, I’m sure they would do what’s best for THEIR son.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Simpson Calls Daughter Birdie Her “Dimple Double” in Adorable Twinning Picture



Simpson, Johnson, Birdie, Ace and the couple’s oldest child, Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 8 next month, celebrated the Easter holiday together on Sunday, making the best of the day despite social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The mother of three posted a collection of photos from their fun festivities (during which Simpson and Maxi wore bunny ear headbands), including the older kids participating in what looked like an Easter egg hunt, Birdie sweetly posing amid her gift haul and more.

Simpson captioned the festive photos, “It was a different kind of Easter at the Johnson house, but we had the best time celebrating as a family. The kiddos were very happy the bunny wore his mask and gloves. 🐰🐣🐇🐤🥕”