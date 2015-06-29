The star shared an adorable photo of husband Eric Johnson and son Ace Knute to Instagram Sunday

Jessica Simpson Is 'Obsessed' With Her Adorable Boys

Just like Daddy!

Jessica Simpson let the world in on an adorable moment between her son Ace Knute and husband, former pro footballer Eric Johnson, on Sunday.

The singer, 34, captured Ace in a sweet hug with his daddy – showing off their uncanny resemblance.

In the photo, shared to Simpson’s Instagram, Johnson, 35, wraps his arms around Ace, as the blond boy looks shyly at the camera.

“Obsessed,” captioned Simpson.

Courtesy Jessica Simpson

In another photo, Johnson and Ace — who will celebrate his second birthday on Tuesday — embrace, but this time the little boy’s face is partially hidden.

“My Boys,” Simpson wrote.

The star often shares photos of her adorable family, which also includes daughter Maxwell Drew, 3.

The toddler loves to ham it up for Simpson’s Instagram, posing in her swimsuit and cuddling up to her mom’s best friend CaCee Cobb‘s baby girl.