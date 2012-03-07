Jessica Simpson: How I Found Out I Was Pregnant

The Fashion Star mentor was on her way to have cocktails when she "started feeling this overwhelming guilt"

Set to deliver a baby girl this spring, Jessica Simpson says her daughter made her presence known early on – just before a roadtrip, in fact.

“We were going to [go] all-day drinking…” the Fashion Star mentor tells ELLE of her and fiancé Eric Johnson‘s planned drive to Venice Beach, Calif.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Ride our bikes, hang out. But I started feeling this overwhelming guilt. Why would I feel guilt at the idea of going out and having cocktails with my friends?”

With an inkling that something was off, Simpson, 31, took a home pregnancy test – and discovered she was expecting. Instantly, her life changed.

“I’m a free-spirited girl, but giving up my scotch? My Macallan 18? That was hard for me!” she says.

“Though now that doesn’t even sound good, being pregnant. You crave other things. A big thing of water sounds great!”

With what her ob/gyn predicts is a 10-lb. baby on the way (the same weight her former NFL-playing beau was at birth), Simpson hopes for a slightly lighter little one.