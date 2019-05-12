Jessica Simpson Spends First Mother’s Day Since Welcoming Daughter Birdie ‘Hormonally Crying’

Jessica Simpson is celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a mom of three, and her family got her the sweetest cards!

“Mother’s Day 2019: fresh milk and hormonally crying reading my Mother’s Day cards,” the star, 38, wrote on her Instagram story, sharing a photo of the flowers and gifts she received from her family.

Simpson’s husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, wrote a touching card for his wife. “Dear Jess, You have literally taken motherhood to the next level,” his card read. “You have given us three kids and I could not be more grateful or in awe of you. You make every one of my days special. I love you with all my heart. Love, Eric.”

The couple’s daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7, and son Ace Knute, 5, also wrote Simpson a sweet card, telling her they have the “greatest mom in the universe.”

Simpson and Johnson welcomed their third child, daughter Birdie Mae, on Tuesday, March 19, her rep exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

In the weeks following Birdie’s birth, Simpson opened up to PEOPLE about how adjusting to life as a mother of three wasn’t the easiest thing to do.

“Three is challenging. We are trying to get into the groove and make sure all three kids are getting equal attention … it’s more than a full-time job right now,” she shared.

But Simpson can’t imagine life without Birdie, and told PEOPLE that her family “doing well” through the household’s ups and downs that can come with a new baby. “The other night, all three kids were crying at the same time, so I just joined in! Ha!” Simpson shared —and everyone is equally “so in love” with the newest addition.

“[Birdie] makes our family complete,” she said “Someone once told me to keep in mind that everything is a phase with infants and kids … trying to remember that fact, and celebrate the small victories.”

While adjusting to life as a mom of three, Simpson also focused on her actual full-time job, promoting the relaunch of her website, which she officially announced on May 1. The “digital flagship store” will be a place for fans to show and for Simpson to share her life as a “wife, mom, businesswoman, entertainer, and friend!”