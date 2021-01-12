"My whole family starts giggling together, and it's like some form of happy laughing therapy," she says

Jessica Simpson Says Hearing Her Kids Laugh Is 'Most Healing Sound': 'Family Is Everything to Me'

A family that laughs together!

Jessica Simpson tells Shape that hearing giggles from her three children — daughters Birdie Mae, 22 months, and Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 8½, plus son Ace Knute, 7½ — helps her decompress and enjoy her day. The singer shares her trio of laughers with husband Eric Johnson, whom she wed in 2014.

"When I hear my kids cackle, it's the most healing sound," says Simpson. "It's contagious — my whole family starts giggling together, and it's like some form of happy laughing therapy."

The Open Book author also says "family is everything to me" while adding what she hopes to instill in her little ones as they grow up: "More than anything, I want to teach them morals and values and to keep them safe but not afraid."

The mom also explains how she manages to stay grounded after a "busy day of taking care of everyone."

"I started journaling after I wrote my book. It gets my thoughts out and lets me face them on paper. I know I can't carry the weight of the world and all those thoughts all the time," Simpson says. "After a busy day of taking care of everyone, this clears my mind so I can have a restful night of sleep."

Simpson previously opened up to PEOPLE about her kids, including the joys of watching her older two interact with her toddler. "It's so cute to watch my older kids with her. My son and her are like BFFs! The cutest," she said. "When Birdie is laughing, like cackling, that is a contagious thing throughout the family. Her first word was 'Ace.' "

She added that her "very observant" youngest child "says hi to everybody." "She'll stare you down for a bit and then, 'Hi. Hi.' She's so cute," Simpson said. "She's also a bruiser, she'll just go darting off in one second and you're like, 'Wait, how'd you get all the way over there?' It's crazy. They're growing up so fast."

Simpson also shared details about her time self-isolating at home during the pandemic, saying that it has been a "very enlightening experience, prayerful, [and] a journey for sure." The star shared how engaging in mindful and prayerful talks with Maxwell helps them stay calmed and grounded.