Jessica Simpson Gives a Post-Pregnancy Update on Her Once-Swollen Feet: 'I Spy ... My Ankles!'

Image zoom Jessica Simpson's feet comparison Jessica Simpson/ Instagram; David Livingston/Getty

Three months after giving birth for the third time, Jessica Simpson is reuniting with an old friend — her ankles!

The singer and fashion designer, 38, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photograph of her right leg, which she had stretched out in front of her to show how drastically her foot had changed post-pregnancy.

“I spy … my ankles!!!!” she captioned the shot.

Simpson had previously lamented her shockingly swollen feet in January, two months before she and husband Eric Johnson welcomed their third child, daughter Birdie Mae, on March 19.

“Any remedies?! Help!!!!” the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer captioned her original photo, prompting a number of her followers to share their own related experiences and solutions.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: How Jessica Simpson Is Recovering After Giving Birth to Her (Almost 11 Lb.!) New Daughter Birdie

Just over a week later, Simpson tried out a technique to help alleviate her condition: cupping therapy, an ancient Chinese massage therapy technique thought to increase blood circulation.

Shortly after posting an image of her foot with three suction-cup-like tools on it, Simpson proudly showed off the favorable results. “SKANKLES aka Skinny Ankles 😜,” she captioned an image of her noticeably less swollen foot.

The star couldn’t be happier with her new family of five, but aside from her swollen feet, she also dealt with challenges like bronchitis, broken toilet seats, acid reflux and more during her third pregnancy.

Last month, Simpson shared that she was slowly but surely getting back into exercising, jokingly captioning a shot showing her bent over in an attempt to touch her toes during an outdoor workout, “Just stretching it out in my rubber corset. The joy of postpartum 🤗”

RELATED VIDEO: “Hot Dad Alert!” Jessica Simpson Shares Snap of Husband Eric Johnson Holding Daughter Birdie

On Sunday, Simpson expressed her love and gratitude for Johnson, 39, alongside a black-and-white photograph of her husband holding a then-newborn Birdie while the baby girl’s proud big brother Ace Knute, 6 this month, and sister Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7, stood nearby.

“Anyone that knows my husband Eric would agree that he is hands down the best Father in the world,” the singer captioned her post, which showed the smiley trio in the hospital with the newest addition to the family.

“Happy Father’s Day baby! Thank you for always putting love first,” Simpson added. “This family of 5 loves you with all of our hearts 💚💚💚💚💚”