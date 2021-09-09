Jessica Simpson Feels 'Emotional' as Daughter Birdie Demands to Go to Preschool: 'In a Bit of Shock'

Jessica Simpson's youngest child is growing up before her eyes!

The singer and actress, 41, revealed on Wednesday that her 2-year-old daughter Birdie Mae has hit a big milestone, sharing a cute anecdote of how the toddler had asked to go to preschool alongside a sweet family photo taken on the first day of class.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the picture, Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, can be seen beaming on the front steps of their home as Birdie wears a backpack on her shoulders.

"Little Miss Birdie is the BOSS," Simpson began in the caption of her Instagram post. "She says 'I want school right now please' We say 'Ummm you are only 2 Bird' She says 'I want my teacher.' "

jessica simpson daughter birdie mae Jessica Simpson and daughter Birdie Mae

Despite the family's attempts to convince Birdie that she should "wait a little bit longer" before starting classes, the little one insisted on attending preschool right away, according to Simpson.

"She says 'I not a baby, I go to school now,' " the fashion designer continued. "We say 'Well you are our baby' She says 'No yous are my babies, let's go' and off we went sprinting to catch up."

"It was an emotional and happy morning," Simpson added of seeing Birdie off to her lessons. "I think I'm in a bit of shock at the moment. Gosh darn #BIRDIEMAE is in Pre-School 😭💚😭💚."

Birdie's first day of preschool comes just two weeks after her older siblings — brother Ace Knute, 8, and sister Maxwell Drew, 9 — went back to school after more than a year of remote learning.

Simpson commemorated the occasion last month by posting a snapshot of her two oldest children sharing a hug in their school uniforms. "After a year and a half these HAPPY kiddos are BACK TO SCHOOL!!!!!" she captioned the photo.

"New school. New beginnings," Simpson continued. "This fam is feeling very blessed 💚🙌🏼🤸🏼‍♀️."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Simpson opened up to PEOPLE in March about how she's learned "that I am capable of so much more than I thought I was" amid the pandemic.

"I definitely had to multitask on a whole new level this year, between my kids being in school on Zoom and being a working mom, keeping the Jessica Simpson Collection running remotely and pushing through inspired ideas that became endless and so many rewarded all while keeping my family smiling," she said at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Photos of 2-Year-Old Daughter Birdie Mae: 'Monday Mood'

"I have also learned just about every project with tie-dye and slime [and] every sport you can play in a backyard, and I have memorized what every single cul-de-sac in my neighborhood looks like," Simpson joked.

Another lesson she has learned over the last year? "Kids are way more resilient than we give them credit for," the Open Book author said.