Pregnant Jessica Simpson: I'm Waddling!

Jessica Simpson took her maternity wardrobe to new heights Monday night — with her footwear.

“We’re waddling at this point,” the expectant star, 31, told Jay Leno on Monday’s Tonight Show. “I’m wearing six-inch heels today, and it’s a lot of weight to carry on six inches.”

Although Simpson, who recently went behind her dad’s back to bare all for ELLE, says she’s not quite ready to give birth to her baby girl, she’s already preparing for the worst.

“Labor is really going to hurt,” says the mother-to-be, whose new show Fashion Star premieres Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET) on NBC. “I have so much respect for my mom and all the women across the world.”



Until then, Simpson — who announced last Halloween that she and fiancé Eric Johnson are to be parents — says her pregnancy craving of the moment is “slutty” — “slutty brownies,” that is.

The three-tier treat features a layer of cookie dough and a layer of Oreo cookie.

“I don’t know,” she says of its unconventional name. “I guess a lot goes into them.”

