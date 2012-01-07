BumpWatch: Jessica Simpson - Golden Girl
After admitting she wants more babies, a pregnant Jessica Simpson discusses her plans for a maternity line while promoting her new NBC show during the 2012 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday.
The singer and actress, 31, will be a featured celebrity mentor on Fashion Star, premiering in March. Soon after, Simpson and fiancé Eric Johnson will welcome their first child, due this spring.
“I don’t think we can wait [for a delivery surprise],” Johnson, 32, admits.
“Jessica is too honest about everything, she needs to know. I don’t think she can hold that secret to herself.”
