John Varvatos: Jessica Simpson Is 'Counting the Days'

"She's doing great," John Varvatos says of the stylish mom-to-be, who's due later this month. "She's counting the days right now. I know she can't wait to deliver."

“She’s doing great,” John Varvatos tells PEOPLE of the stylish mom-to-be, who’s due with a baby girl later this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She’s counting the days right now,” he said Tuesday at the H&M Fashion Star party. “I know she can’t wait to deliver.”

Varvatos and Simpson have stayed pals since filming the show, and the designer says he’s looking forward to seeing her tackle motherhood.

“She’s going to be an absolutely amazing mom,” he notes.



After getting to know the whole Simpson clan, Varvatos says he believes the singer and fiancé Eric Johnson won’t have any trouble creating a family as solid as the one she grew up in.

“Her family was with her the entire time [through the pregnancy] — her mom and dad, her fiancé, and her sister Ashlee,” he says. “They’re just so close-knit that you know how this family has been raised.”

Simpson’s relationships are her top priority, which Varvatos says comes from her parents, Joe and Tina.

“She is all about family and all about friends,” he explains. “I just see that she’s going to be just like her parents. This is one wonderful family and one wonderful woman.”