Jessica Simpson Accidentally Reveals She's Having a Boy

“The crazy thing is, I never knew that a wiener could actually make me nauseous," she jokes.

Courtesy Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson is in fact expecting a baby boy, she confirmed — accidentally! — on Wednesday night.

The singer and actress, 32, let the news slip on Jimmy Kimmel Live that daughter Maxwell Drew, 10 months, is getting a little brother — then spent the rest of her appearance in shock that she’d done so.

“I just feel awful, I’ve been vomiting,” she tells Kimmel of her current pregnancy. “The crazy thing is, I never knew that a wiener could actually make me nauseous.”

After a gasp, Simpson adds: “Well, I guess I just told the world that I’m having a boy!”

Later, she explains: “I can’t believe I did that; that was not planned … I just did it so crude, too. That was awful. I’m talking about wieners.”



Simpson, whose show Fashion Star premieres Friday, reveals that she and fiancé Eric Johnson may well be done having kids after two.

“I really don’t want to be pregnant again, because this pregnancy is really rocking my world right now,” she notes.

Simpson, who wore a black lace dress from her maternity collection, spoke about how exciting it is that she and best friend Cacee Cobb are pregnant at the same time. When both children are born, it sounds like they’ll be spending plenty of time together.

“We want our babies to be best friends, because we are,” jokes Simpson. “We’re going to force them to go to school together, force them to eat sandwiches together. Hopefully it works out.”