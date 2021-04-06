Jessica Simpson explains that the Easter party theme was inspired by 1989's Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, which they watched as a family during quarantine

Jessica Simpson Reveals the Easter Theme She Pulled Off to Make Her Family Smile: 'It Worked'

Jessica Simpson had a larger-than-life Easter with her family.

The Open Book author, 40, shared a photo Monday from her holiday festivities with husband Eric Johnson and their kids, daughters Birdie Mae, 2, and Maxwell Drew, 8½, plus son Ace Knute, 7½. In the pic, the family of five smile together amid a space filled with large Easter eggs and chick decorations.

The giant theme related to a movie they watched together a lot during quarantine, 1989's Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, in which a scientist accidentally alters his kids to the size of tiny bugs.

"Our favorite quarantine movie was Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.... so I wanted to create a Honey, I Shrunk the Bunny theme for Easter to make them smile. It worked 🐰," Simpson explains in her caption.

On Easter Sunday, Simpson shared a family selfie, joking alongside the sweet holiday snapshot, "He has Risen, and so have we!!! Good Lord that was an early morning 🐥"

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, the singer said she has learned "that I am capable of so much more than I thought I was" both in general and when it comes to parenting her three kids.

"I definitely had to multitask on a whole new level this year, between my kids being in school on Zoom and being a working mom, keeping the Jessica Simpson Collection running remotely and pushing through inspired ideas that became endless and so many rewarded all while keeping my family smiling," she said.

Through it all, the star has "been reminded that my faith, God, husband, kids, extended family, friends, health and safety are all to be held with more gratitude than ever before."