Jessica Simpson's Daughters Birdie and Maxwell Support Brother Ace at His Baseball Game

Jessica Simpson is proud mom to a baseball-loving brood!

On Monday, the multi-hyphenate mogul, 40, shared a sweet family photo of herself with daughters Birdie Mae, 2, and Maxwell Drew, 9, supporting their 8-year-old brother Ace Knute at his baseball game.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The image showed Simpson wearing a brown top, dark blue jeans and what she called her "favorite fall boots" from her eponymous fashion line in her Instagram Story as she happily stood behind her two girls, who were seated in lawn chairs.

Clad in a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, Birdie was seen enjoying a sweet treat with her older sister.

"Watchin' Ace pitch wearin' paisleys and grubbin' on pineapple pops #MAXIDREW #BIRDIEMAE," Simpson wrote on her Instagram.

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer, who shares all three of her children with husband Eric Johnson, previously opened up about son Ace's baseball talents.

In May, Simpson raved that the boy is "naturally gifted" at the sport after he was "picked as an All-Star" player.

"When Ace was in my belly I told everyone and anyone who'd listen that he would dominate a baseball field when he was old enough and would more than likely never ever end up putting the bat down...so far my intuition was correct," she began in an Instagram post.

"This kiddo is SO naturally gifted, laser focused, instinctual, bats the ball out of the park, pitches strike outs, and owns his confidence with a humble grin," Simpson shared, posting a photo of herself and Ace at a baseball game.

"Ace is honestly as good as it gets and as ready as ever to continue exceeding with pure excellence," she added. "I am so proud of my only son. when mama knows she knows..."

A month later, Simpson shared with her followers that Ace had hit a home run at his championship game and clinched the win for his team.

"My baseball stud won the championships with a hitting a home run against an undefeated team at the end of the ballgame," she gushed at the time. "He told me that he saved that hit for that moment so the team was caught off guard. Now that is athlete mentality if I do say so myself...and he is only 7."

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Photos of 2-Year-Old Daughter Birdie Mae: 'Monday Mood'

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The Open Book author went on to praise her son's ability to perform in intense situations, writing, "This kid is good at EVERYTHING and excels under pressure."