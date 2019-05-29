Sisterly Bond! Jessica Simpson's Daughters Birdie and Maxwell Are Too Sweet in New Photo

Jessica Simpson is in mommy heaven.

The singer’s daughters Birdie Mae, 10 weeks, and Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7, star in a new photograph Simpson posted on Instagram Tuesday night.

Maxi — wearing a blue star-patterned shirt — holds her baby sister in her arms and smiles for the camera in the vintage-style shot, while Birdie looks off camera while dressed in a sweet white and coral dress.

“These ladies make my heart burst with love sprinkles 🧡,” Simpson, 38, captioned her post, adding the hashtags, “#MAXIDREW” and “#BIRDIEMAE.”

Earlier this month, Simpson celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a mom of three by sharing an adorable snapshot of her baby girl, who was 7 weeks old at the time.

Birdie looked up at the camera from her stroller in the photo, wearing a sweet two-piece floral ensemble and matching headband to go alongside the huge, heart-shaped rose arrangement in the background.

Simpson captioned her post, “Birdie you steal my heart ❤️”

The star’s two older children — daughter Maxi and her brother Ace Knute, 6 next month — showed their appreciation with a touching card that told Simpson they have the “greatest mom in the universe.”

Between capturing moments of her beautiful new family of five on camera, Simpson has admittedly faced a few challenges since she and husband Eric Johnson welcomed Birdie on March 19.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, the mom of three was able to step away from her kiddos and the responsibilities of her newly relaunched website to squeeze in a post-baby workout through her neighborhood.

Sharing a snap of herself on Instagram, Simpson wore an all-black ensemble of an over-sized sweatshirt, leggings and sneakers as she bent over and attempted to touch her toes.

“Just stretching it out in my rubber corset,” she jokingly captioned the shot. “The joy of postpartum 🤗”