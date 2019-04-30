Jessica Simpson's Daughter Proves She's Mom's Mini-Me After Recreating Selfie in Floral Shades

Forget peas in a pod — Jessica Simpson and Maxwell “Maxi” Drew are two daisies in a garden.

The singer and her daughter, who turns 7 on Wednesday, were total lookalikes in two images Simpson posted to her Instagram account this week, showing off matching floral accessories.

In the first photograph, the 38-year-old mother of three rocked a pair of round sunglasses with dark lenses, which were surrounded by silver and white flowers. She captioned it, “Dolce Daisies 🌼”

One day later, Maxwell donned a similar pair of shades that were round like her moms, but all white and glittery, featuring large daisies at the tops of the frames.

“Like Mother, Like Daughter 🌼 #MAXIDREW,” Simpson wrote to accompany the latter snap.

Simpson recently opened up in PEOPLE about how life has changed since she and husband Eric Johnson welcomed their third child, daughter Birdie Mae, on March 19. (The couple also share 5½-year-old son Ace Knute.)

“Three is challenging. We are trying to get into the groove and make sure all three kids are getting equal attention … it’s more than a full-time job right now,” she admitted.

How she handles some of the more chaotic aspects of parenting two children and a newborn? “The other night, all three kids were crying at the same time, so I just joined in! Ha!” Simpson said.

The family is “doing well” through the household’s ups and downs, though — and everyone is equally “so in love” with baby Birdie, who stars in a few new snaps her parents shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

This past Friday, the singer-turned-lifestyle-entrepreneur shared another adorable photo of her newborn daughter to Instagram.

In the black-and-white image, Birdie was lying on her back, wearing a patterned sundress and flashing a tiny smile while staring up at the camera. To make things even cuter, she held her hand to her chin, which displayed her adorably chubby arms and cheeks.

“Rollin’ into the weekend #BIRDIEMAE,” Simpson captioned the cute snap.