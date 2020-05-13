Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Makes Adorable DIY Tie-Dye Sweatshirt — for Mom!

Maxwell, 8, got in touch with her crafty side for mom Jessica Simpson's Mother's Day gift this year

Jessica Simpson's Mother's Day this year was chock full of love — and an artsy touch from her oldest child!

As shown in a recent blog post on Simpson's website, the singer, fashion designer and mother of three's daughter Maxwell Drew took part in a crafty project to create a unique gift for her mom in honor of the Sunday holiday.

The post chronicles how Maxwell, 8, "channeled quarantine's biggest trend to make a Mother's Day gift for mom Jessica," providing a "step by step" guide for others hoping to do the same.

The guide takes readers through the different steps, like choosing which white garments to dye, buying a tie-dye kit, how to use "the spiral method" to shape the garment, how to apply the dye and how to let the color set.

"We experimented with a few different color combos between us and we are loving the way it all came out!" the post read. "It seems Tie-Dye is the quarantine staple in every fashionista's closet. The happy and bright colors are a nice escape from the gloomy news on the TV all day."

Simpson and Maxwell are the latest celeb mother-daughter duo to embrace the art of tie-dye during the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier this month, Katie Holmes and 14-year-old Suri rocked their new do-it-yourself tie-dye apparel, though the protective mother cut out their faces from the snap she shared on Instagram.

The Dawson's Creek alum could be seen wearing a pair of wide-leg, bleach tie-dyed jeans, while her daughter opted to alter a white shirt with some pink dye.

Also on top of the at-home fashion game? Simpson's younger daughter Birdie Mae, who recently sported an ensemble her mom picked out before she made her arrival in March 2019.

The adorable image sees little Birdie posing in one of the family's bathrooms, cheesing for the camera in the white bird-print outfit with her blonde hair pulled up into pigtails on top of her head.

"I picked out cute bird prints when baby bird was in my belly and now she is wearing them!!!" the Open Book author captioned her Tuesday post. "There is always inspiration behind the details. My beautiful #BIRDIEMAE"