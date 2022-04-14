Jessica Simpson Says Daughter Maxwell, 9, Teaches Her 'a Lot About Self-Love': She 'Just Owns It'

"She is so cute and so adorable and so confident," Jessica Simpson — who has partnered with Flonase — tells PEOPLE of daughter Maxwell, whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson is taking a page out of daughter Maxwell's book.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Flonase, the singer and fashion designer, 41, also opens up about life with Maxwell and how her daughter teaches her about loving herself.

"My oldest daughter, who's nine; she's about to be 10; she teaches me a lot about self-love, to be honest," Simpson tells PEOPLE. "She is so cute and so adorable and so confident and just owns it."

Adding Maxwell is "one of those girls that's going to be a trendsetter, a leader and manifest everything," the "With You" singer continues, "Her intuition is unreal. She truly loves herself."

According to Simpson, Maxwell's self-love and acceptance is something that she believes her daughter picked up from her organically. "I don't think it's something that I taught other than the way I walked in my life and the example that I [set]," she explains. "It's not really about what I say. It's more about what I do."

"I think that when she sees me happy and confident, that's all that really matters to your children is that they see you loving yourself, and [then] it's easy for them to love themselves," the mother of three adds.

Simpson says that her other two children — daughter Birdie Mae, 3, and son Ace Knute, 8, whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson — also follow in their sister's footsteps when it comes to self-love.

"[With] Maxwell, it's just something that is embedded in her. She is fearless and hopeful," Simpson says, before adding, "My [other] daughter, Birdie, is 3 years old and she is already feeling herself, so I don't think we have any issues there, ... and my son's a stud. He's good at everything. Everything. There's nothing that Ace is not good at — it's crazy!"

Still, Simpson is aware of the pressures that kids today face — from their peers and from social media alike — and is on top of making sure her eldest daughter knows her own self-worth when she uses certain platforms.

"My daughter is on TikTok and all that stuff, ... but I'm not worried about it," she says. "I understand parents that are, but with Maxwell, all the filters and that type of stuff, I [just] have to tell her that's not perfection. That's not beauty. You know what I mean?"

"That's fun, because she can look so old and so mature, but I'm not going to make her grow up," the Dukes of Hazzard star continues. "... It hasn't affected her mental health, it's only given her, actually, creativity."

"It's really just about being in the moment with your children, and if they are on social media, just letting them know that their heart is beautiful, that's what shines. Not the glow filter."

Currently, Simpson is aware of just how troublesome allergy season can be as well, which is why she's decided to partner with Flonase.

Noting that she would "never, ever promote something that I don't wholeheartedly believe in," Simpson tells PEOPLE that the products from the allergen preventive line are her go-to's this time of year.

"I've seen the shift in my kids and in my friends using it," she says. "My kids at first were like, 'Oh, my nose,' but then they were able to play outside and not complain, and I had a lot less snot rags."