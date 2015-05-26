The singer shared photos of her family's Memorial Day weekend on Instagram

It looks like Jessica Simpson and her family had a memorable Memorial Day weekend.

Simpson took to Instagram Tuesday to post some adorable photos of her 3-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew, who proved that she is not only a mini-me of her mom but also that blondes do have more fun.

In the first photo, Maxwell strikes a modeling pose — hand on hip — in Janie and Jack’s red-and-white color block swimsuit while perched in the sun.

Courtesy Jessica Simpson; Inset

In the second picture, Simpson and husband Eric Johnson‘s daughter puckers up to the camera while leaning out of a pool.

“Kiss,” Simpson captioned the sweet shot.

Simpson, 34, and Johnson, 35, also have a son, Ace Knute, 2 next month.

