So Cute! Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Mimics Mom with Swimsuit Pose
The singer shared photos of her family's Memorial Day weekend on Instagram
It looks like Jessica Simpson and her family had a memorable Memorial Day weekend.
Simpson took to Instagram Tuesday to post some adorable photos of her 3-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew, who proved that she is not only a mini-me of her mom but also that blondes do have more fun.
In the first photo, Maxwell strikes a modeling pose — hand on hip — in Janie and Jack’s red-and-white color block swimsuit while perched in the sun.
Courtesy Jessica Simpson; Inset
In the second picture, Simpson and husband Eric Johnson‘s daughter puckers up to the camera while leaning out of a pool.
“Kiss,” Simpson captioned the sweet shot.
Simpson, 34, and Johnson, 35, also have a son, Ace Knute, 2 next month.
— Wade Rouse