Simpson's two oldest kids — Ace, 7, and Maxwell, 8 — began second and third grade this week, respectively

Jessica Simpson Celebrates First Day of School for Her Kids: 'Finished the Summer Out Strong'

On Tuesday, the singer, actress and fashion designer shared a sweet snap of son Ace Knute, 7, and daughter Maxwell Drew, 8, hugging while wearing backpacks on their first day of classes.

"First day of 2nd and 3rd grade for these two kiddos," Simpson, 40, captioned the shot of her two oldest children, whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson.

The mom of three joked about having tough kids, too. "Ace has a busted lip and Maxi has a busted chin," she wrote. "Finished the summer out strong 😜"

It looks like Maxwell and Ace may be joining other kids throughout the country in remote learning this month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as their usual blue-and-red school uniforms were noticeably missing in the photo.

Some schools in California, where the family lives, are still in the process of re-opening; however, the large majority of schools are beginning the academic year online, The New York Times reports.

The Open Book author has been enjoying time with her husband and kids during lockdown, including tie-dye crafts with Maxwell and romantic date nights with Johnson, whom she wed in 2014.

"Drive-thru Drive-in ... Dream date 💚," Simpson captioned a photo from their recent date to a drive-in movie theater. She flashed a big smile while sitting beside Johnson, a former NFL player, in their car as the sunset glistened behind them.

Last July, Simpson opened up to PEOPLE about how she and Johnson, 40, tackle parenting three little ones. (They also share daughter Birdie Mae, 17 months.)

"Three kids is no joke. It is definitely constant, and the biggest challenge for me is trying to be present when I am pulled in so many directions," she told PEOPLE. "They are all in such different phases now."

Added the star, "There is a lot of dividing and conquering going on right now at our house."