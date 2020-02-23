Jessica Simpson Reveals Daughter Maxwell, 7, Sketches Dress Designs for Her Stuffed Animals

Like mother, like daughter!

While speaking on a panel for Create & Cultivate in Los Angeles., Jessica Simpson opened up about the impact that motherhood has had on her namesake empire, and revealed that her eldest child, Maxwell Drew, might just be a budding designer.

“My oldest daughter is 7 and she’s very into sketching,” the entrepreneur, who runs her own billion-dollar clothing line, said.

The Open Book author also shared how her 7-year-old assumes making a sketch means her mother can just “take it into the office and she’ll get it the next day.”

“But it’s actually a really beautiful and adorable thing,” Simpson said. “Like right now, she’s really into her stuffed animals and dressing her stuffed animals. So we have to have like a wedding coming up for her stuffed animals that are puppies. A fake puppy wedding with all gowns that she designed. It’s really pretty cute. So now maybe we need to go into some dog business or something.”

Simpson also elaborated on how her own experiences and ideas often impact her business.

“That is how stuff happens with us. When I was pregnant I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there is nothing out there that is comfortable and cute.’ Like why in the world can’t I find a pair of jeans that I can be in all day long that are still fashion?” the singer said.

“I mean this last pregnancy I couldn’t put a pair of jeans on or if I tried,” she added. “But that’s the thing. Through your experiences, through your life experiences, you can know what you have, you want to expand and I’m always brand thinking.”

Last year, Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed their third child Birdie Mae, now 11 months old. The birth of their daughter inspired the couple to develop a children’s clothing line, which Simpson described as “so so so cute.”

“I’m big on picking fabrics and even like, I mean Eric is appreciative of our onesies, because we have like a different color snap at the bottom,” she said.

Simpson recently celebrated the success of her new memoir, Open Book, in which she details her battle with addiction and journey to sobriety.

Simpson detailed how her friends rallied around her and helped her build a support network which has helped her reclaim her life and her health over the past year, making her a more present parent.

“I had room for so many wonderful moments that I would have missed: sober for the first time ever in my studio and seeing Maxwell grab a guitar,” she told PEOPLE last month.

“There’s just no better gift,” the mom of three said. “There’s no better gift I can give my kids, there’s no better gift I can give my husband. More importantly, there’s no better gift I can give myself.”