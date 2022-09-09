Jessica Simpson's Daughter, 10, Is Photographer Behind Mom's Style Shoot - See the Incredible Shot!

Jessica Simpson has hired a new photographer — her 10-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew!

On Thursday, the 42-year-old singer shared a new photo of herself on Instagram in which she models a personalized name necklace from her Jessica Simpson Style collection. The "I Wanna Love You Forever" artist then revealed on her Instagram Story that her daughter Maxwell was the impressive photographer behind the camera at the photo shoot.

In a picture shared on Simpson's Instagram Story, Maxwell holds a professional camera as she focuses on snapping the photo of her mom at sunset near an empty pool. The final result is a close-up shot of Simpson in which the sunset and palm trees can be seen in the reflection of the fashion designer's sunglasses.

"BTS with #MAXWELLDREW," Simpson captioned the picture.

Simpson, who is also mom to son Ace Knute, 9, and daughter Birdie Mae, 3, with husband Eric Johnson, also gave Maxwell photography credit in her Instagram caption.

Last week, Simpson celebrated her older kids as they headed back to the classroom.

The singer shared a sweet photo on Instagram of Maxwell and Ace on their first day of school. In the heartwarming picture, Maxwell wrapped her arm around her younger brother as the siblings posed in the driveway, showing off their first day of school outfits.

"These two had an amazing first day of school! I'm so proud! Heart is full. Growin' up and ownin' it. Happy kiddos," Simpson captioned the cute shot.

In April the "Irresistible" singer told PEOPLE about some of the lessons she's learned from Maxwell. "My oldest daughter, who's 9, she's about to be 10, she teaches me a lot about self-love, to be honest," she said. "She is so cute and so adorable and so confident and just owns it."

She noted that her daughter is "one of those girls that's going to be a trendsetter, a leader and manifest everything."