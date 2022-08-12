Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell, 10, Looks All Grown Up Modeling Mom's New Roller Skates Line

Jessica Simpson's daughter is growing up fast!

The oldest of the singer's three children, 10-year-old Maxwell Drew, is a major fashionista in photos promoting Jessica Simpson Style roller skates, which Simpson announced on Thursday.

Maxwell wore the rose gold multi skates, which are covered in fun sequins. She paired them with white pants and an oversize Johnny Cash concert t-shirt and wore her long blonde hair in pigtail French braids.

Simpson, 42, shared a photo on Instagram of herself in a pair of sparkly green skates announcing the line. "Don't be a Hater, be a Roller Skater 🛼," she captioned the fun shot.

"Introducing the @jessicasimpsonstyle roller skates! Who needs to walk when you can roll…I promise I'm wheely good at this 😜"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Simpson paid tribute to her eldest child on Instagram in May, sharing a picture of Maxwell surrounded by a pile of her large stuffed animals in celebration of her 10th birthday.

"How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!? We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family. She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5yrs old again," Simpson — who shares Maxwell with husband Eric Johnson — began in her lengthy tribute.

"She told everyone that she turned 5 and it filled my heart with so much gratitude for this beautiful and precious LOVER OF LIFE," she added, describing Maxwell as "a leader without ego" and "a bleeding heart that inspires and loves deeply and forever," among a slew of other compliments.

She continued, "Maxwell knows what she wants and communicates her reasoning logically and emotionally in a way that can change most minds (including mine 😜). Maxi can transform anyones subconscious random judgements or biased opinions in less than 3 minutes. It blows my mind on the daily."

Simpson also shares daughter Birdie Mae, 3, and son Ace Knute, 8, with Johnson, 42.

In April the "Irresistible" singer told PEOPLE about some of the lessons she's learned from Maxwell. "My oldest daughter, who's nine; she's about to be 10; she teaches me a lot about self-love, to be honest," she said. "She is so cute and so adorable and so confident and just owns it."

She noted that her daughter is "one of those girls that's going to be a trendsetter, a leader and manifest everything."