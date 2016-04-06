"She definitely has model poses," Simpson tells PEOPLE of her daughter

Jessica Simpson on Daughter Maxwell: She's Almost 4 and 'Might Be Wiser Than Me'

Come May, Jessica Simpson will have a 4-year-old on her hands … who is large (well, tiny, actually) and in charge!

The newly appointed Budget Car Rental’s brand ambassador tells PEOPLE that her smartypants daughter Maxwell Drew has all the brains.

“Maxwell will be 4 May 1 and she might be wiser than me,” Simpson, 35, says with a chuckle. “She definitely has model poses. I was never born to be a model, but my daughter, she’s just got something in her that makes people want to strike a pose.”

The fashion designer, who also has son Ace Knute, 2, with husband Eric Johnson, admits that her little girl takes her responsibilities as an older sister very seriously.

“She definitely lets her brother know that she’s the oldest and that she is in charge,” Simpson says. “Ace is finally starting to stand up for himself.”

The proud mom, who says that she and Ashlee Simpson rely on each other for parenting advice, admits that she sometimes confuses her daughter for her sister.

“I always get Ashlee and Maxwell confused because they are pretty much the same person,” she says. “I call my daughter Ash, and Ash, Max … all the time! I do it just around the house and I’m like, ‘Sorry, guys.’ Ash takes it as a compliment because Maxwell is pretty fabulous.”

Despite having two kids under 4, Simpson says that her family really does enjoy going on road trips “all the time.”

“[The kids are] always very chill in the car unless they’re bantering back and forth,” says Simpson. “And then me and Eric just have to tune them out. Just let them talk back and forth and get through it. They’re brother and sister!”