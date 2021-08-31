Jessica Simpson's Daughter Trolls How She Eats Bacon in Hilarious Photo: 'My Kids Make Fun of Me'

Jessica Simpson's kids tease Mom for her peculiar bacon-eating preferences.

Sharing a hilarious photo eating a long strip of bacon with 9-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew, the singer joked on Instagram that her children — she also shares son Ace Knute, 8, and daughter Birdie Mae, 2, with husband Eric Johnson — "make fun of" her for the way she enjoys bacon.

"My kids make fun of me since I only eat the tips of the bacon 🥓," she captioned the post.

Simpson opened up to PEOPLE in March about how she has learned "that I am capable of so much more than I thought I was" amid the pandemic.

"I definitely had to multitask on a whole new level this year, between my kids being in school on Zoom and being a working mom, keeping the Jessica Simpson Collection running remotely and pushing through inspired ideas that became endless and so many rewarded all while keeping my family smiling," she said at the time.

"I have also learned just about every project with tie-dye and slime [and] every sport you can play in a backyard, and I have memorized what every single cul-de-sac in my neighborhood looks like," Simpson joked.

Another lesson she has learned over the last year? "Kids are way more resilient than we give them credit for," Simpson said. "In many ways, they were the peaceful force that made life precious in this trying time."

Earlier this month, the mom of three documented her two older kids' return to school after a year and a half at home due to the pandemic.