Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Looks All Grown Up in HSN Appearance with Mom and Grandma Tina

Jessica Simpson made her recent Home Shopping Network (HSN) appearance a true family affair.

The fashion designer, 42, promoted the latest from her fashion line on the network on Thursday, appearing with her daughter, Maxwell, 10½, and mom Tina Simpson.

The singer and her mother both wore the Bonita Chiffon Dress from the line, with Jessica in pink and Tina in black, while Maxwell wore a colorful striped jumpsuit paired with a denim jacket.

"It's a Fashion Family Affair! Thanks for havin' us tonight HSN. See you bright and early for round 2," she captioned the shots, shared across her social media accounts.

Tina Simpson, Maxwell Johnson, and Jessica Simpson. Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Simpson praised her daughter's kind heart late last year as the pre-teen decided to make some treats for a local animal rescue during the holiday season.

"Yesterday, Maxwell came home after visiting @animalrescueah and decided to make dog, cat, and rabbit treats for the whole gang!" Simpson wrote in the caption. "She then insisted we drop them off with some beds and toys so they could enjoy the spirit of Christmas the way she does.

"Her heart is beautiful and truly overflows with unparalleled empathy," the proud mom continued, explaining that Maxwell asked her to send information to her 6.1 million Instagram followers "so these animals could possibly find their way into the lovin' homes they all deserve!"

Simpson and husband Eric Johnson also share daughter Birdie Mae, 3, and son Ace Knute, 9.

Last month, Simpson shared a series of cute selfies with her three children on her Instagram page as she gave her followers an insight into family life.

"Whole Lotta Love ❤️," Simpson captioned the shots of her kids.

In the photos, the Open Book author wore a matching red fluffy robe with her younger daughter and sported heart-shaped sunglasses as they pouted for the camera whilst sitting on a staircase.

The carousel of cute pictures also featured a family selfie on a leather couch and some snaps from Valentine's Day of the kids with themed toys.