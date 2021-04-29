Jessica Simpson Talks 'Beautiful Moment' of Conquering Her Fear Thanks to Daughter Maxwell

Jessica Simpson faced her fear of horses with the love and support of her daughter Maxwell Drew.

Speaking with Today's Hoda Kotb on Thursday, the Open Book author, 40, recalled a time when her eldest child helped her. "We were doing a Jessica Simpson Collection photoshoot, and she wanted one of the horses that she rides to be in a shoot. This was her way of [being] like, 'I'm gonna make Mom ride this horse,' " Simpson said.

"She was like, 'Horses know that you're afraid, Mom. And it's not gonna relax until you put your shoulders down and breathe. And Mom, let's just stand at the mountain and scream over the mountain,' " continued the fashion designer.

The mother-daughter pair then yelled, "I throw my fear over the mountain!" during their outing. "And then I went back to the horse, and Maxwell handed me the reins and gave me the lead," Simpson remembered. "It was a beautiful moment. And I took the reins, and of course, the horse emptied out like four days worth of pee."

Simpson is also mom to son Ace Knute, 7, and daughter Birdie Mae, 2, both of whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson.

"I actually follow their lead in a lot of things," Simpson about her three children. "They have so much innocence. And they haven't had all the traumas and the dark stuff that we cling onto. And they're actually capable of making better decisions than we are."

Speaking of her firstborn, Simpson raved, "My oldest, Maxwell, teaches me every day to surrender."

During the COVID pandemic, the mom of three, who tested positive for the virus, has learned a lot about herself and her kids, including how much they "are way more resilient than we give them credit for," Simpson recently told PEOPLE, giving props to her own children.

"In many ways, they were the peaceful force that made life precious in this trying time," she said. "I absolutely had moments where I was just in tears and so overwhelmed, but I got through them."