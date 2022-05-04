Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Celebrates 10th Birthday with BFF North West

Maxwell and North play on the same basketball team together, coached by Maxwell's father, Eric Johnson

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram stories Wednesday, Simpson, 41, showed Maxwell and North, 8½, in the back of a cozy, decorated pickup truck for a drive-in movie. Maxwell is pictured opening a decadent present from North: a pair of cream-colored Nike shoes.

North's cousin, Penelope, 9, was also pictured in Simpson's stories. The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick appeared to join in on the birthday extravaganza.

Simpson's husband Eric Johnson coaches Maxwell's basketball team, where she plays alongside Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter.

On Tuesday, the fashion designer shared a lengthy tribute to her firstborn on Instagram, calling Maxwell her best friend and the best news of her life.

"How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!? We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family. She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5yrs old again," Simpson began.

"She told everyone that she turned 5 and it filled my heart with so much gratitude for this beautiful and precious LOVER OF LIFE," she added, describing Maxwell as "a leader without ego" and "a bleeding heart that inspires and loves deeply and forever," among a slew of other compliments.

Jessica Simpson Credit: Gloria Mesa Photography

Last month, Simpson told PEOPLE that Maxwell teaches her "a lot about self-love." She "just owns it," she said at the time.