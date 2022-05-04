Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Celebrates 10th Birthday with BFF North West
Time to party!
Jessica Simpson's daughter, Maxwell Drew, celebrated her 10th birthday with her BFF, Kim Kardashian's daughter North.
In a series of photos shared to her Instagram stories Wednesday, Simpson, 41, showed Maxwell and North, 8½, in the back of a cozy, decorated pickup truck for a drive-in movie. Maxwell is pictured opening a decadent present from North: a pair of cream-colored Nike shoes.
North's cousin, Penelope, 9, was also pictured in Simpson's stories. The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick appeared to join in on the birthday extravaganza.
Simpson's husband Eric Johnson coaches Maxwell's basketball team, where she plays alongside Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter.
On Tuesday, the fashion designer shared a lengthy tribute to her firstborn on Instagram, calling Maxwell her best friend and the best news of her life.
"How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!? We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family. She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5yrs old again," Simpson began.
"She told everyone that she turned 5 and it filled my heart with so much gratitude for this beautiful and precious LOVER OF LIFE," she added, describing Maxwell as "a leader without ego" and "a bleeding heart that inspires and loves deeply and forever," among a slew of other compliments.
Last month, Simpson told PEOPLE that Maxwell teaches her "a lot about self-love." She "just owns it," she said at the time.
"I think that when she sees me happy and confident, that's all that really matters to your children is that they see you loving yourself, and [then] it's easy for them to love themselves," Simpson told PEOPLE.
Simpson and Johnson are approaching their eighth wedding anniversary this summer, and also share daughter Birdie Mae, 3, and son Ace Knute, 8.