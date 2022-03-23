Jessica Simpson shared a series of adorable photos to Instagram from her daughter Birdie's extravagant birthday party, filled with tutus, candy and balloons

Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell, 9, Is All Grown Up in Snaps from Sister Birdie's Barbie Party

Jessica Simpson's little girl is growing up so fast!

On Sunday, the singer and fashion designer, 41, hosted a Barbie and tutu-themed party for daughter Birdie Mae's third birthday. The star later shared a series of adorable photos from the epic bash to Instagram, including a shot with her older daughter Maxwell Drew, 9, who looks all grown up at the big event.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a snap shared to Simpson's Instagram Story Tuesday, the mom of three poses with Maxwell in an oversized Barbie doll box that read, "You can be anything". In the picture, Maxwell wears a pair of cutoff jean shorts and a cropped white tank top.

Simpson's outfit also matched the theme with an ensemble consisting of a hot pink blazer, pink mini dress and blush peep-toe sandals with matching sunglasses.

"Birdie's dream house party was tutu cute! I can't believe our girl is 3!" Simpson wrote alongside a carousel of snaps from Birdie's fun day - which included a family photo of Simpson, the birthday girl, husband Eric Johnson, daughter Maxwell and son Ace Knute, 8.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jessica Simpson Credit: Gloria Mesa Photography

For her party, Birdie wore a ruffled tutu dress that included sparkles and different shades of tulle while her friends wore their own special tulle skirts from Tutu Du Monde to go with the theme.

"Birdie is everyone's favorite person, the magic she spreads feels like a bucket of glitter to anyone and everyone," Simpson raved. "The perfect day for the perfect Bird. Thank you to everyone that made her wishes come true before she even blew out her candles."

Simpson went on to say she "wish[es] everyone of you could hang out with Birdie for 5 minutes so you could belly laugh, listen to her stories because you cannot get a word in (you will be shushed), and feel the abundance of joy her spirit radiates."

In a follow-up post of the mother-daughter duo, Simpson wrote, "This is 3! Thank you @tutudumonde for the fancy fun tutu fairytale celebration!"

Jessica Simpson celebrated her youngest, Birdie's 3rd birthday with a Barbie Tutu themed party Credit: Gloria Mesa

She concluded, "Little Miss birthday Bird fell asleep snuggling her party tutu."

At the event, guests were able to create their own unique bracelets with Little Words Project and get a glamorous makeover at a braid bar. The festivities were topped off with tutu-inspired cotton candy from Twisted for Sugar.