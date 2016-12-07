In a new photo posted to Jessica Simpson's Instagram, Maxwell Drew is perfectly poised atop a horse

Yee-haw little cutie! Jessica Simpson‘s daughter is in training for the wild wild west.

In a new photo posted to the 36-year-old’s Instagram, Maxwell Drew is perfectly poised atop a horse.

The 4-year-old showed off her long, blonde waves underneath a riding helmet as she was lead around a pen.

” ‘I’m a Cowgirl Mommy!!!’ ” Simpson quoted her little girl saying.

Maxwell is Simpson’s oldest child with husband Eric Johnson. They also share a son, Ace Knute, who is 3.

In addition to being a rodeo natural, little Maxwell is already quite the fashionista, Simpson previously told PEOPLE.

“She teaches me a lot about outfits, and she is better at putting outfits together than me,” Simpson admits.