Jessica Simpson's 16-Month-Old Daughter Birdie Wears Cute Hand-Me-Down Dress from Sister Maxwell

Little Birdie Mae is following in her big sister's fashionable footsteps!

On Saturday, Jessica Simpson shared an adorable photo of her 16-month-old daughter rocking a floral dress while playing outside.

"Birdie loves to visit her neighborhood piggy friend Kevin Bacon every afternoon 🐖 #BIRDIEMAE," the mother of three, 40, captioned the sweet post.

The adorable dress features a colorful flower print, perfect for summer. Several fans commented on the outfit, one writing, "She’s so cute and I love her little dress❤️." Another added, "So pretty, those little leopard print sandals and pretty floral dress 💕🌸💕🌸."

Simpson later revealed on her Instagram Story that the dress was a hand-me-down from her 8-year-old daughter, Maxwell "Maxi" Drew. "Maxi in the same dress Birdie wore today," the Open Book author wrote over a photo of Maxwell wearing the same dress back in the day.

Simpson shares her two daughters and 7-year-old son Ace Knute with husband Eric Johnson. Last month, the couple celebrated six years of marriage together.

The Blonde Ambition star paid tribute to her husband, 40, on their special day with a sweet Instagram post.

"Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate," she wrote. "Our unity was written in God's sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore."

The "With You" singer also mentioned the special gift that the former NFL tight end presented her: a large geode crystal in the shape of a butterfly. "Also, anyone who knows me at all knows that this crystal butterfly is my dream gift 🦋," she wrote.

Simpson then finished off the post with a quote from Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights, writing, "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

Simpson recently raved about her daughter's knack for creativity and revealed that Maxwell had designed her very own bedding set, the Fiona Unicorn Kids Comforter Set, now available through Simpson's brand.