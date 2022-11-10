Jessica Simpson Gives a Tour of Daughter Birdie's 'Bold' and 'Playful' Room — See Inside!

Jessica Simpson teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids to design the fun and fabulous room for her 3-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022 04:03 PM
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Daughter Birdie's 'Bold, Powerful' Playroom
Photo: Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is giving a sneak peek at her youngest daughter's room.

Last week, the fashion designer, 42, gave fans a glimpse of 3-year-old daughter Birdie Mae's playroom, which features plenty of fun and cozy areas for the little girl to both relax and play.

"Welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids ... and a little bit of me," the singer says as the video begins, showing off a large loft-style bed with mattresses up top and on the bottom. The dark wooden bed's lofted portion looks like a little playhouse, decorated with decorative butterfly appliques.

Simpson goes on to explain that she was "drawn to the geometric prints and the color scheme," as she shows off the printed and plush accents that fill the room, which the mom of three says is, "really, to me, Birdie's personality."

The playroom features a table, where mom and daughter can be seen coloring and sharing a laugh. The room also has an easel, bookcases and a play kitchen, all of which the little one can be seen enjoying throughout the clip on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-simpson/" data-inlink="true">Jessica Simpson</a> Shows Off Daughter Birdie's 'Bold, Powerful' Playroom
Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Concluding, Simpson says, "Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson."

Last month, Simpson shared some of Birdie's "seasonal fashion" as she dressed in pieces from Mom's Jessica Simpson Collection, Dolce & Gabbana and Alexander McQueen as she posed sweetly in front of a Halloween balloon display.

Birdie looked too cute in a denim overall dress with Halloween-themed leggings and a long-sleeve shirt underneath. She also wore pair of white sneakers with silver sparkles on the heel.

"Birdie is a vision to be seen wearin' @jessicasimpsonstyle, @dolcegabbana, and @alexandermcqueen to entertain the school and fam with seasonal style this Halloween 🎃," Simpson captioned the post.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Jessica Simpson/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Jessica Simpson/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Simpson shares daughters Birdie and Maxwell Drew, 10, plus son Ace Knute, 9, with husband Eric Johnson.

In April, the "Irresistible" singer told PEOPLE about some of the lessons she's learned from Maxwell as she reflected on mom life.

"My oldest daughter, who's nine; she's about to be 10; she teaches me a lot about self-love, to be honest," she said. "She is so cute and so adorable and so confident and just owns it."

She noted that her daughter is "one of those girls that's going to be a trendsetter, a leader and manifest everything."

Related Articles
Birdie is a vision to be seen wearin’ ; Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Birdie, 3, Showing Off Her 'Seasonal Style'
jessica simpson, maxwell drew
Jessica Simpson's Daughter, 10, Is Photographer Behind Mom's Style Shoot - See the Incredible Shot!
These two had an amazing first day of school!
Jessica Simpson's Kids Maxwell, 10, and Ace, 9, Look All Grown Up in First Day of School Photo
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell, 10, Looks All Grown Up Modeling Mom's New Roller Skates Line
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
Jessica Simpson (L) and Eric Johnson attend the 2016 YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner at Marriott Marquis Times Square on January 12, 2016 in New York City
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)
Jessica Simpson Joined by Husband Eric Johnson and Their 3 Kids at Fall Collection Launch
jessica simpson
Jessica Simpson Celebrates Ability to 'Accessorize' Bikini Look 'Without 3 Kids Needing Me to Hurry'
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Toned Legs in Daisy Dukes While Debuting Her New Roller Skates Line
Jessica Simpson celebrates daughter Maxwell's birthday
Jessica Simpson Wishes Her 'Very Best Friend,' Daughter Maxwell, a Happy 10th Birthday
Jessica Simpson Shares Cute Bestie Photo of Daughter Maxwell and BFF North West at 'Camp North'
Jessica Simpson Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Maxwell and BFF North West from 'Camp North' Trip
Jessica Simpson , Selena Gomez
Jessica Simpson Says Selena Gomez Babysat Daughter Maxwell, 10, and Took Her to Her First Concert
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee
Jessica Simpson Shows Off 'Sister Pride' in Glam Selfie with 'Ride or Die' Ashlee Simpson Ross
Jessica Simpson celebrated her youngest, Birdie's 3rd birthday with a Barbie Tutu themed party
Jessica Simpson Channels Barbie at Daughter Birdie's 'Tutu Cute' 3rd Birthday Party
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Dusts Off Her Daisy Dukes for a Day of Thrifting — See Her Look!
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Says Daughter Maxwell, 9, Teaches Her a 'Lot About Self-Love': She 'Just Owns It'