Jessica Simpson Gives a Tour of Daughter Birdie's 'Bold' and 'Playful' Room — See Inside!

Jessica Simpson is giving a sneak peek at her youngest daughter's room.

Last week, the fashion designer, 42, gave fans a glimpse of 3-year-old daughter Birdie Mae's playroom, which features plenty of fun and cozy areas for the little girl to both relax and play.

"Welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids ... and a little bit of me," the singer says as the video begins, showing off a large loft-style bed with mattresses up top and on the bottom. The dark wooden bed's lofted portion looks like a little playhouse, decorated with decorative butterfly appliques.

Simpson goes on to explain that she was "drawn to the geometric prints and the color scheme," as she shows off the printed and plush accents that fill the room, which the mom of three says is, "really, to me, Birdie's personality."

The playroom features a table, where mom and daughter can be seen coloring and sharing a laugh. The room also has an easel, bookcases and a play kitchen, all of which the little one can be seen enjoying throughout the clip on Instagram.

Concluding, Simpson says, "Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson."

Last month, Simpson shared some of Birdie's "seasonal fashion" as she dressed in pieces from Mom's Jessica Simpson Collection, Dolce & Gabbana and Alexander McQueen as she posed sweetly in front of a Halloween balloon display.

Birdie looked too cute in a denim overall dress with Halloween-themed leggings and a long-sleeve shirt underneath. She also wore pair of white sneakers with silver sparkles on the heel.

"Birdie is a vision to be seen wearin' @jessicasimpsonstyle, @dolcegabbana, and @alexandermcqueen to entertain the school and fam with seasonal style this Halloween 🎃," Simpson captioned the post.

Simpson shares daughters Birdie and Maxwell Drew, 10, plus son Ace Knute, 9, with husband Eric Johnson.

In April, the "Irresistible" singer told PEOPLE about some of the lessons she's learned from Maxwell as she reflected on mom life.

"My oldest daughter, who's nine; she's about to be 10; she teaches me a lot about self-love, to be honest," she said. "She is so cute and so adorable and so confident and just owns it."

She noted that her daughter is "one of those girls that's going to be a trendsetter, a leader and manifest everything."