How Jessica Simpson Is Recovering After Giving Birth to Her (Almost 11 Lb.!) New Daughter Birdie

Despite a difficult pregnancy, Jessica Simpson couldn’t be more excited about the new addition to her family.

The singer-turned-lifestyle-entrepreneur welcomed her third child, daughter Birdie Mae, on March 19, and has been open about her various woes over the past nine months — which have ranged from severe acid reflux and extreme foot swelling to sciatica and several bouts with bronchitis.

Now with the pregnancy behind her, Simpson, 38, is keeping positive as she heals from her cesarean section.

“She had the best attitude about her recovery,” an insider tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday. “She was very excited about having another baby girl. Her older kids were around [the hospital] a lot and doted on the baby.”

Though a close friend of the star jokes that her 6½-year-old daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew (who weighed 9 lbs., 13 oz., at birth) was “hoping to maintain her record of the biggest baby in the family,” Birdie had her beat as she arrived at a whopping 10 lbs. 13 oz.

Regardless, the pal adds that Maxwell is “so in love with her little sister” — as is brother Ace Knute, 5½.

“They can’t get enough of the baby,” the friend tells PEOPLE. “Everyone is very happy.”

While Simpson — who is married to former NFL player Eric Johnson — didn’t have the easiest pregnancy, she still remained active in her older kids’ lives while waiting for Birdie’s arrival.

“Jessica loves being a mom and having a big family,” says another insider. “Even while struggling during her pregnancy, she volunteered at her kids’ school. Her life is very focused on her family and making it fun for the kids.”

In the days since having Birdie, Simpson’s friend says she has been “feeling good.”

“The baby is doing really well,” adds the friend. “Birdie is perfect, and Jessica is savoring every minute. Her family has been back to visit at the hospital and they are elated. They are just soaking it all in.”

Simpson announced Birdie’s arrival to the world a day after giving birth.

On March 20, she posted a black-and-white shot of big sister Maxwell with the newborn’s tiny hand wrapped around her finger to her Instagram account.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” Simpson captioned the sweet photo.

Months after first sharing the happy news that she was pregnant for the third time, Simpson threw a “Birdie’s Nest” baby shower in January, revealing her daughter’s name in the process.

“It was a great day. Jessica is feeling very loved and she is ready for [Birdie] to come,” a source revealed to PEOPLE at the time. “She felt very loved, surrounded by her closest friends and her mom and her sister.”

“The shower was a bird’s nest theme to celebrate Birdie,” the insider added, explaining that “Birdie is a family name” on the singer’s side.

