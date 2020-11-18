"Birdie definitely takes after mom," the singer and fashion designer said of her youngest child's love of shoes

Jessica Simpson Says Daughter, 20 Months, Is Obsessed with Shoes: 'It Doesn't Even Matter Whose'

Jessica Simpson's youngest has a fascination with footwear.

On Tuesday, the "Irresistible" singer, 40, shared an adorable snapshot of her 20-month-old daughter Birdie Mae modeling a pair of comfy boots. Simpson — who also shares son Ace Knute, 7, and daughter Maxwell Drew, 8, with husband Eric Johnson — said Birdie inherited her penchant for shoes.

"Birdie definitely takes after mom... her second word was 'Shoes!' She demands to switch shoes 4x a day, and it doesn't even matter whose- Ace's and dad's size 15's too 🤣," Simpson wrote in the Instagram caption.

In the comment section, Aunt Ashlee Simpson — who welcomed her third child, son Ziggy Blu, last month — wrote, "I love her so much 😍❤️," praising her niece.

While "shoes" may have been Birdie's second word, Simpson previously revealed to PEOPLE what the toddler's first word was: her big brother's name!

"Oh, she is the cutest. Oh my gosh," Simpson said of Birdie. "And it's so cute to watch my older kids with her. My son and her are like BFFs! The cutest. When Birdie is laughing, like cackling, that is a contagious thing throughout the family. Her first word was 'Ace.' "

She added that her "very observant" youngest child "says hi to everybody."

"She'll stare you down for a bit and then, 'Hi. Hi.' She's so cute," Simpson said. "She's also a bruiser, she'll just go darting off in one second and you're like, 'Wait, how'd you get all the way over there?' It's crazy. They're growing up so fast."

Simpson also opened up about her time self-isolating at home during the pandemic, saying that it has been a "very enlightening experience, prayerful, [and] a journey for sure." The star shared how engaging in mindful and prayerful talks with Maxwell helps them stay calmed and grounded.

"I put my oldest daughter to bed every night and we pray," Simpson said. "Once she falls asleep, I've realized what's calmed her is that I start just Googling positive words and I just start talking and then she's out."