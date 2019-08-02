Jessica Simpson Shares Post-Workout Selfie with Husband Eric Johnson and Daughter Birdie

Jessica Simpson may be busy with motherhood, having just given birth to her third child in March, but she has still managed to make time to work out regularly.

The 39-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman recently posed with husband Eric Johnson for a post-sweat-session selfie, along with their adorable 4-month-old daughter Birdie Mae.

Simpson took time to post the picture on Instagram Thursday, showing her holding Birdie while dressed in a long-sleeved black top as former NFL tight end Johnson, 39, played photographer.

“Post workout snuggles 💕 #BIRDIEMAE,” the star captioned her post.

Just seven weeks after giving birth, Simpson was already getting back into shape following her most recent pregnancy — a journey the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer has continued to be open about and document on her Instagram account.

Amidst raising three children — Birdie, 6-year-old son Ace Knute and daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7 — and post-pregnancy workouts, Simpson has also somehow found the time to work on her memoir, which she exclusively revealed to PEOPLE last month.

“I have been approached many times over the years about writing a book. It never felt right to me until this very moment,” she said at the time. “I have always felt that one of my God-given purposes in this life is to inspire people.”

Image zoom Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson with their kids Jessica Simpson/Instagram

The as-yet-untitled project, which will be published by Dey Street Books on Feb. 4, 2020, will dive into the joys and difficulties of Simpson’s life, from her years as a pop superstar in the late 1990s to her time on reality TV with ex-husband Nick Lachey and beyond.

“I hope that by telling my whole story and not holding back, I can help move people to walk through their fears and defeat their challenges, as I am working hard to do every day with mine,” Simpson continued. “I hope readers will feel the love, laughter, tears and truth contained in every page.”

“I have been working on [my memoir] for a while now with HarperCollins and I am really proud of it,” she said. “I think people will be surprised by a lot of what they will read. I can’t wait to share it.”