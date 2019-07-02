Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Birdie: 'Today Is a Good Day'

Baby Birdie Mae is showing off her dimples!

On Tuesday, Jessica Simpson shared a new photo of her youngest daughter, whom she welcomed in March with husband Eric Johnson.

“Today is a good day,” Simpson captioned the sweet black-and-white shot, which saw Birdie, 3 months, sharing a big smile for the camera.

The mom of three, 38, has been open about sharing photos of her baby girl to social media.

In honor of Mother’s Day in May, Simpson posted a photo of Birdie in her stroller, wearing a sweet two-piece floral ensemble and matching headband to go alongside the huge, heart-shaped rose arrangement in the background.

“Birdie you steal my heart ❤️,” she wrote at the time.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus more celebrity parenting news? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Birdie (inset: Jessica Simpson) Jessica Simpson/Instagram; Inset: Brian Ach/Getty

RELATED: Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell and Son Ace Have Adorable Sibling Moments with Baby Birdie

Simpson has also shared photos of Birdie with her baby girl’s older siblings Ace Knute, 6, and Maxwell Drew, 7.

WATCH: Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable New Photos of 4-Week-Old Birdie with Daughter Maxwell and Son Ace

“I love the way he loves her 💕 #ACEKNUTE #BIRDIEMAE” she captioned a June snap of son Ace posing next to his younger sister.

Simpson also shared a photo of her elder daughter Maxwel reading a book to Birdie. “I love the way she loves her 💕 #MAXIDREW #BIRDIEMAE,” the photo was captioned.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Father’s Day Message for ‘Best Father in the World,’ Eric Johnson

Shortly after Birdie’s birth, Simpson opened up to PEOPLE about adjusting to life with three kids, and the difficulties that come along with it.

“Three is challenging. We are trying to get into the groove and make sure all three kids are getting equal attention,” she said. “It’s more than a full-time job right now.”

Still, she admitted that Birdie “makes our family complete.”

“Someone once told me to keep in mind that everything is a phase with infants and kids … trying to remember that fact, and celebrate the small victories,” Simpson told PEOPLE.