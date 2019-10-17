Jessica Simpson Calls Daughter Birdie Her 'Dimple Double' in Adorable Twinning Picture

Like mother, like daughter!

Jessica Simpson shared a new photo of her 6-month-old daughter Birdie Mae to Instagram on Wednesday — calling her baby girl her “double” in the caption while pointing out their matching dimples.

In the black and white shot, the family resemblance between Simpson, 39, and her youngest is easy to see.

Both blondes share identical smiles for the camera. They dressed alike too, Simpson in an animal-print hoodie and Birdie Mae in a pineapple-print onesie.

“My dimple double,” the mother of three wrote in the adorable post, adding the hashtag “#BIRDIEMAE.”

Simpson welcomed Birdie in March, her third child with husband and NFL star Eric Johnson. The couple are also parents to son Ace Knute, 6, and daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7.

Since giving birth again, Simpson’s been open about her post-pregnancy life, including her recent 100-pound weight loss.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, I’ve been working very hard,” Simpson said on HSN last month about her post-baby figure.

“When you’re pregnant, I gain a lot, I mean, a lot. I didn’t expect to gain as much with my third,” she added. “I thought I’d learned my lesson, but apparently, that’s just the way God made me, very hungry and pregnant.”

In addition to talking about her body after baby, Simpson raved about how her two older kids have taken care of their little sister.

“They’re great with Birdie,” the proud mom said.

Simpson recently told her fans and followers that she’s “so proud to feel like [herself] again,” sharing that she had lost 100 lbs. since giving birth and had previously “tipped the scales at 240.”

A source told PEOPLE that Simpson has been “very committed” to the fitness process after welcoming Birdie.

“She’s working hard and working out and eating healthy and trying to get back in her best shape and excited for what’s ahead,” the source said of the star, whose upcoming memoir is set to be released on Feb. 4.

“She’s trying to get back to her healthiest place. And she just wanted to get to a place where she feels her healthiest. She’s not focused on the number, but on feeling her best self,” the source added.