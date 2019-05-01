Jessica Simpson Shares Family Photos from Daughter Birdie's Birth as She Relaunches Website

For Jessica Simpson, her daughter Birdie Mae‘s birth on March 19 turned into “a bit of a party” at the hospital — thanks to her fun-loving extended family!

In an exclusive conversation surrounding the relaunch of her website, the singer, actress and entrepreneur tells PEOPLE that on the day of Birdie’s arrival, there was a “beautiful” mood among herself, husband Eric Johnson, their two older children (5½-year-old son Ace Knute and daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7) and family members like sister Ashlee Simpson Ross and her husband Evan Ross, plus Simpson’s mom Tina and dad Joe.

“Eric and I had both of our families and some of our best friends there to welcome her, it was very special,” says Simpson, 38. “When my doctor went back to the waiting room to deliver the news that Birdie had arrived healthy, they apparently cheered so loud you could hear it all the way to the next unit of the hospital.”

“Maxwell and Ace were definitely the most excited. They were asking every 2 minutes if she had been born yet and could they please just go to meet her,” she continues, adding of her loved ones’ estimates on Birdie’s weight (which ended up being 10 lbs., 13 oz.!), “Every single one of them guessed over 10 lbs.! Eric’s dad was the winner.”

Although Simpson has seven years of parenting under her belt as of Wednesday (Maxwell’s birthday!), the “sweetest moment of [her] life so far” was a recent one: the moment her two older children met their baby sister.

“They were incredibly gentle with her and just wanted to hold her and kiss her,” she says. “They had made her welcome signs and chosen their own gifts for her that they brought in when they met her for the first time. To see them love her instantly truly melted my heart.”

That love doesn’t seem hard to give, considering the fact that the newborn has the “cutest dimples” — even though the sweetness also comes with “a powerful set of lungs,” her mom admits.

But, Simpson raves, “Birdie’s cheeks are the best! She was born with these adorable, chubby, round cheeks, and I hope they stay that way forever. It makes it impossible for all of us to not kiss her 1,000 times a day!”

Simpson says she’s “proud” of her website relaunch, which her team has been working on for more than a year now up until she felt it was “just right” to introduce.

“I am so excited to be launching JessicaSimpson.com. We have our amazing product as well as exclusives that you cannot get anywhere else,” she says. “I am also sharing inside looks of my family, my career and my everyday life.”

And does she have any special plans for her first Mother’s Day as a mom of three? Just “a relaxing day at home” surrounded by some of her favorite fellow mamas in the family, she tells PEOPLE.

“My mom, Eric’s mom and my sister Ashlee will come over and we will just have a nice meal and try to reflect and be thankful for all we have been given,” Simpson shares, joking in addition, “Oh, Lord … I am a mother of three! I better get three Mother’s Day gifts.”